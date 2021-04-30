COTA restoring 14 express lines, ‘Zoo Bus’

Starting Monday, drivers could see more COTA Buses out on the roads around central Ohio.
Fourteen express transit lines will return to service as more people head back to work downtown, according to Jeff Pullin, COTA media relations manager.
RETURNING LINES:
- 12 Arlington/1st Ave
- 41 Crosswoods/Polaris
- 42 Sharon Woods
- 43 Westerville
- 44 Easton
- 45 New Albany
- 46 Gahanna
- 51 Reynoldsburg
- 52 Canal Winchester
61 Grove City
- 71 Hilliard
- 72 Tuttle
- 73 Dublin
- 74 Smoke Row
COTA also announced the return of ‘Zoo Bus,’ this summer.
‘Zoo Bus’ transports people between downtown Columbus and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and Zoombezi Bay.
Starting May 8, ‘Zoo Bus’ will be in service every weekend in May through Memorial Day, then daily through Labor Day.
For more information, head to COTA.com.