COTA restoring 14 express lines, ‘Zoo Bus’

Starting Monday, drivers could see more COTA Buses out on the roads around central Ohio.

Fourteen express transit lines will return to service as more people head back to work downtown, according to Jeff Pullin, COTA media relations manager.

RETURNING LINES:

12 Arlington/1st Ave

41 Crosswoods/Polaris

42 Sharon Woods

43 Westerville

44 Easton

45 New Albany

46 Gahanna

51 Reynoldsburg

52 Canal Winchester

61 Grove City

71 Hilliard

72 Tuttle

73 Dublin

74 Smoke Row

COTA also announced the return of ‘Zoo Bus,’ this summer.

‘Zoo Bus’ transports people between downtown Columbus and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and Zoombezi Bay.

Starting May 8, ‘Zoo Bus’ will be in service every weekend in May through Memorial Day, then daily through Labor Day.