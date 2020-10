A dispatcher tells 10TV the interchange from I-71 North to I-70 East all the way to I-70 East at Alum Creek has been shut down.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are responding to a fatal crash on I-70 East between Kelton Avenue and Main Street.

Police say the crash happened Sunday at 6:41 a.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

