Broad Street bridge demolition leads to major traffic changes

A busy stretch of road is about to become cozier.

Changes are coming to the Broad Street bridge over I-71 Friday, along with a major weekend closure.

According to a press release from ODOT:

Beginning Friday, August 14 at 5 a.m., Broad Street will be reduced to two lanes westbound and one lane eastbound on the bridge over Interstate 71. Traffic will be shifted to the north half of the bridge so crews can demolish and rebuild the south half. This traffic pattern on Broad St. will remain in effect until Summer 2021.

I-71 north and south will be closed between I-70 and I-670 from 10 p.m. Friday, August 14 until 5 a.m. Monday, August 17 for bridge demolition. Detour: I-71 to SR 315 to I-670 to I-71 or reverse.

Additional lane and ramp closures on I-70 and I-71 will be in place from Friday night until Monday morning. These closures will remain in effect all weekend.

I-70 westbound between Miller/Kelton Ave. and I-71 will have lane restrictions starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

I-71 southbound between 17th Ave. and 5th ave. will have lane restrictions starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

I-70 eastbound between 3rd St. and I-71 will have lane restrictions starting at 10 p.m. Friday.

The I-70 eastbound and westbound ramps to I-71 northbound will close at 10 p.m. Friday. Detour: I-70 to SR 315 northbound to I-670 eastbound to I-71 northbound.

The I-670 eastbound ramp to I-71 southbound will close at 9 p.m. Friday. Detour: I-670 eastbound to I-71 northbound to 11th Ave. to I-71 southbound to I-670 westbound to SR 315 southbound to I-71 southbound.

The I-670 westbound ramp to I-71 southbound will close at 9 p.m. Friday. Detour: I-670 westbound to SR 315 southbound to I-71 southbound.

The I-71 southbound ramp to Main St. will close at 10 p.m. Friday. Detour: I-71 southbound to I-670 westbound to SR 315 southbound to I-70 eastbound to Livingston Ave. to 4th St. to Main St.

The Miller/Kelton Ave. ramp to I-70 westbound will close at 7 p.m. Friday. Detour: Miller Ave. to Mooberry St. to I-70 eastbound to Alum Creek Dr. northbound to Livingston Ave. eastbound to I-70 westbound.

The Main St./Parsons Ave. ramp to I-71 northbound will close at 7 p.m. Friday. Detour: Main St. to Parsons Ave. northbound to Hamilton Rd. northbound to Spring St. westbound to I-71 northbound.

The 5th Ave. ramp to I-71 southbound will close at 7 p.m. Friday. Detour: 5th Ave. to I-71 northbound to 11th Ave. to I-71 southbound.

The Cleveland Ave. ramp to I-71 southbound will close at 7 p.m. Friday. Detour: Cleveland Ave. to I-71 northbound to 11th Ave. to I-71 southbound.



CONTINUING IMPACTS

The Broad St. ramp to I-71 northbound and I-71 southbound ramp to Broad St. closed permanently in April 2020.

The I-71 northbound ramp to Broad St. is closed until Summer 2021. Detour: I-71 northbound to I-670/Leonard Ave. to Jack Gibbs Blvd. westbound to Cleveland Ave. southbound to Broad St.

The Broad St. ramp to I-71 southbound is closed until Summer 2022. Detour: Broad St. to 3rd St. southbound to I-70 westbound to I-71 southbound.

