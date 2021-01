The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the semi crashed Saturday around 4:45 a.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — All lanes of I-71 North near Grove City are closed due to a semi crash.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the semi crashed Saturday around 4:45 a.m. on I-71 North just south of White Road.

The semi was filled with meat, which spilled onto the road.

The lanes are expected to be closed for several hours for clean up.

Drivers are being detoured onto London-Groveport Road.