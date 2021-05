OHSP tells 10TV one person was taken to Licking Memorial hospital. The person's condition is not known at this time.

All lanes of Interstate 70 west at State Route 79 are closed after a crash involving a semi-truck, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday near Buckeye Lake.

OHSP tells 10TV one person was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital. The person's condition is not known at this time.

6AM: I-70 WB remains CLOSED at SR-79 near Buckeye Lake.

Continue to take US-40 to avoid the area.#WakeUpCbus #10TV @10TV https://t.co/akwvOITA4f — Molly Brewer (@MollyBrewerTV) May 11, 2021