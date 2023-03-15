Construction season: A look at projects planned for central Ohio in 2023

In central Ohio, construction will start on 128 projects with an investment of $985 million, which includes both new and ongoing projects.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The weather will (hopefully) get warmer soon and that means springtime will bring back the return of orange barrels across Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced it plans to invest a record $2.5 billion into more than 1,000 projects during this year’s construction season.

The season isn’t just about building new roads as ODOT says 95 cents of every dollar is being invested back into preserving existing roads and bridges.

“These investments are made possible by hard-working Ohioans who use these roads and bridges every day to get to work, school, medical appointments, and family vacations. It is our duty to ensure the resources entrusted to us are used wisely,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

This year includes 15 safety projects aimed at reducing serious or deadly crashes in central Ohio, 31 bridge projects, 52 pavement projects and seven major reconstruction projects.

Notable new projects include:

Expansion of the U.S. 36/SR 37 “Point” under the railroad in Delaware

SR 161 widening between I-270 and U.S. 62 in northeast Franklin County

Thornwood Crossing bridge expansion in Licking County

I-270/U.S. 23 interchange reconfiguration in southern Franklin County

Expansion of the I-70/SR 29 interchange in Madison County including construction of a roundabout at the eastbound ramps

SR 209 bridge replacement south of U.S. 22/40 in Guernsey County

I-71 widening between the Franklin County Line and SR 56 in Madison County

Additionally, ODOT says drivers will continue to see progress at the Interstate 70/71 split in downtown Columbus at the I-70/270 interchange on the East Side, and at SR 161 and Post Rd. in Dublin.

Outside of Columbus, work will continue on I-70 in Zanesville and on SR 16 in Coshocton. Dual roundabouts at the U.S. 22/SR 159/ Delmont Rd. intersection in Fairfield County are expected to open by the end of the year.

With construction season returning that means drivers will see an increase in work zones and ODOT says it’s even more important for everyone to pay extra attention.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there were 4,628 work zone-related crashes in Ohio last year, 21 were deadly resulting in 23 deaths and 85 involved serious injuries.