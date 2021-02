Police were called to the area around 10:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after an accident on northbound I-71 near the Cooke Road exit Sunday night.

According to Columbus police, they were called to the area around 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found four cars involved in the crash.

The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Northbound I-71 is currently shut down at Cooke Road.