According to the Columbus Division of Police, the crash happened just after 11 a.m. in the area of West Broad Street and Lechner Road.

Three people were injured in a crash involving a COTA bus and four other vehicles Friday morning in the Hilltop area.

Police say one of the three injured was in serious condition.