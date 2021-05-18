2-year-old boy seriously injured in Madison County crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Route 42, just south of Interstate 70.

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio - Drugs are suspected to be a contributing factor in a crash that injured a 2-year-old boy in Madison County on Tuesday, according to the Ohio State High Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. on U.S. Route 42, just south of Interstate 70.

A woman in a car was stopped on US-42 to make a left turn into a gas station parking lot when a driver in an SUV rear-ended the car, OSHP said.

The car was pushed into the southbound lane and into a van.

OSHP said the boy, who was in the back of the car in a child safety seat, was flown to Nationwide Children's Hospital in serious condition.

The driver and a front-seat passenger in the car were taken to Grant Medical Center to be treated for injures that are not life-threatening, according to OSHP.

The van driver was taken to Madison Health, also with non-life-threatening injuries, while the SUV driver was not hurt, OSHP said.

OSHP said the crash remains under investigation.