2 Plain City teenagers killed in Union County crash

UNION COUNTY, Ohio - Two teenagers from Plain City were killed in a pick-up truck crash in Union County on Thursday.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said crash happened just after 3:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 33, southeast of U.S. Route 42.

When deputies arrived, they found the truck about 70 yards from the south side of the road.

The sheriff's office said one of the teens was driving eastbound, lost control and drove off the right side of the road.

Deputies said the truck hit a fence and several trees before coming to rest in a ditch.

Jessica Devore, 18 and Carly Fleming, 19 were killed in the crash and were the only people in the truck.

The sheriff's office said in a release that they were traveling at an "unsafe speed for the road conditions at the time of the crash."

Central Ohio saw snow and cold temperatures move into the area Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said it does not appear Devore or Fleming were wearing a seatbelt.