Traffic is being diverted onto I-270

COLUMBUS, Ohio — COLUMBUS - Westbound I-70 on the east side of Columbus is closed Monday morning after police said one person died after being struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened just after 3:00 a.m. The person was pronounced dead at 3:40 a.m.

Police said several exits in the area were impacted, as well.

There is no word on when the highway may reopen.