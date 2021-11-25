1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in southeast Columbus; U.S. 33 shut down at South Hamilton Road

Another person was injured in the crash and taken to Mount Carmel East hospital.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died after a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 33 at South Hamilton Road in southeast Columbus Thursday afternoon.

Columbus police said they were called to the area around 4:45 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash. Police aren't sure how many cars were involved in the crash at this time.

Police say one vehicle flipped and caught fire in the area.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition where they later died. Another person was taken to Mount Carmel East in "stable" condition, police say.