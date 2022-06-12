1 dead, 3 injured in crash on SR-104 near US-33

Police said the crash involved three cars.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and three people are hospitalized after a three-car crash on state Route 104 near U.S. Route 33 in southeast Columbus Saturday night, police told 10TV.

Police said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of state Route 104 just after 11:15 p.m.

One person was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition. Police said that person was pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m.

Three people were taken to Grant Medical Center. Police described their conditions as stable.