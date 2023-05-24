1 critically injured, 1 hurt after crash on I-70 in west Columbus

I-70 West from I-71 South to Hague Avenue is closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition and another person was hurt after a crash on Interstate 70 in west Columbus Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. on I-70 westbound near North Hague Avenue.

One person was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with critical injuries. The other person was taken to Grant Medical Center and their condition was described as stable.