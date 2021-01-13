Ohio State, NASA find new phenomenon in space

The new phenomenon reminded graduate students at Ohio State of "Old Faithful" at Yellowstone National Park.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A team of astrologists from Ohio State University and NASA have found an astronomical "Old Faithful".

The All Sky Automated Survey for Supernovae, ASAS-SN, is a collection of telescopes that surveys the entire sky and outside of our galaxy.

Students using this technology have found a geyser-like flare in a distant galaxy.

Patrick Vallely, a co-author of the study, found a star circling a supermassive black hole.

As the star approached the black hole, mass from the star would be torn off and a flare of gas would emit.

They were able to capture images of the flare, which reminded the students of the famous Old Faithful geyser.

ASAS-SN first captured a flare from this back in 2014, but it wasn't until recently that studies proved it to be recurring, happening every 114 days.