NASA monitoring asteroid that could impact Earth by Valentine's Day 2046

The asteroid, dubbed 2023 DW, was first discovered on Feb. 26, according to the European Space Agency.

WASHINGTON — There's millions of asteroids in our solar system, but there's only a small fraction known to possibly impact Earth. But scientists have found another one that appears to pose one of the greatest risks of them all, CBS News reports.

The asteroid, dubbed 2023 DW, was first discovered on Feb. 26, according to the European Space Agency. It's now been added to the agency's Risk List, a catalog of space objects that could potentially have some kind of impact on Earth, and because of what scientists have so far seen – it's ranking on the list is currently at No. 1.

Not to worry — that doesn't mean anything catastrophic is imminent.

2023 DW has a Torino Scale ranking of 1, meaning that it's currently predicted to pose "no unusual level of danger," according to the scale. Researchers believe that it has about a 50-meter diameter – about the length of an Olympic-sized swimming pool – but said that the "size uncertainty could be large."

The ESA estimates 2023 DW has a 1 in 607 chance of impacting Earth.

The soonest the asteroid could impact Earth is Valentine's Day 2046, according to the ESA. It also has the potential to impact on Valentine's Days thereafter – from 2047 to 2051, according to the Risk List.

NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office says that it has been tracking the asteroid and that its risk of impacting Earth in 2046 remains "very small."

"Often when new objects are first discovered, it takes several weeks of data to reduce the uncertainties and adequately predict their orbits years into the future," the office tweeted. "Orbit analysts will continue to monitor asteroid 2023 DW and update predictions as more data comes in."

Astronomer Piero Sicoli said he believes there's about a "1 in 400 chance" that the asteroid will actually have an impact.

"Surely this possibility will soon be ruled out," he tweeted last week. "However, as an exercise, I calculated where the asteroid might fall if this possibility occurred."