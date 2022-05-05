'No Spray May' to help Mother Nature

Climate change has a big role in the loss of our pollinator population.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bees, beetles, bats and birds are just a few of the pollinators that we can find in central Ohio that help diversify and sustain our plants.

Dave Shetlar, a professor emeritus of entomology at The Ohio State University, said, “We have to remember that virtually all of the fruits and vegetables that we eat require what we call cross-pollination”.

Climate change has a big role in the loss of our pollinator population. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 40% of honey bee colonies have declined each year due to the lack of pollen sources, pesticide exposure, and nutrition stress.

Warming in the late fall and winter has disrupted honey bees’ foraging schedule and leads to virus transmission.

One way to sustain our pollinators is by supporting their need for nectar and pollen with a pollinator garden. Planting sunflowers, zinnias, marigolds and herbs such as lavender, basil, and dill will attract many pollinators.