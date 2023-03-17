Ponds, lakes in Columbus stocked with rainbow trout

Approximately 84,000 rainbow trout will be released in 88 lakes and ponds in Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife began releasing tens of thousands of rainbow trout in waters across the state.

The agency started the process on Thursday and approximately 84,000 rainbow trout will be released in 88 lakes and ponds around Ohio.

ODNR says locations have changed this year to bring more people an opportunity to catch these fish in March, April and May. Trout releases are designed for high angler success and harvest.

A few of the most popular fishing locations in central Ohio are Antrim Lake, Whetstone Park, Heritage Park Pond, Sunbury Upground Reservoir and Delaware State Park Pond. You can find the full list of stocking dates and locations here.

The daily limit is five rainbow trout per angler.

Rainbow trout are raised at Ohio’s state fish hatcheries and measure between 10 and 13 inches when they are released by the Division of Wildlife. Rainbow trout are coldwater species and are stocked primarily near metropolitan areas and where they are likely to be caught within two weeks of release. Trout are sensitive to warm temperatures and typically do not survive through late spring.

Anglers ages 16 and older are required to have an Ohio fishing license to fish in state public waters. An annual license is $25 and is valid for one year after purchase. A one-day fishing license costs $14 and may be redeemed for credit toward the purchase of a one-year fishing license.