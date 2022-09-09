Intel stock prices drop after company breaks ground in Ohio

Intel's investment is the largest in state history, employing 3,000 workers and potentially more later on.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — A lot has been said about how fortunate central Ohio is to have landed Intel's $20 billion semiconductor plant.



The company is also facing financial challenges and the pressure is on to gain market share. Experts say Intel's track record of delivering chips on time is suspect.

"The problem is their technology has been mismanaged in delay after delay in their nodes and their transition to smaller chip,” Joe Albano of Tech Cache Marketplace said.

Investors have taken notice. Intel's stock performance from November of last year to today shows a deep decline. Shares have dropped in price from $53 at this time last year to $31 a share now.

"Now Intel is one of the worst performing stocks over the last three, five and 10 years up against the NASDAQ and S& P," Albano said.

Albano says unless the company improves its chip making, the company's bottom line won't improve.

“Until that gets fixed it doesn't matter how many fabs they build, they are not going to be able to run at cost effective yields and for the financials to show," he said.

Still, Albano believes Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger is the person who can pull it off.

"I think he's the right guy for what needs to happen," he said.

Intel's biggest competitor is Taiwan semi-conductor- which has a 50% global share in advanced chips. Experts say the pressure is on for Intel to not fall further behind.