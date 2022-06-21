Arkansas plans to add electric vehicle charging stations every 50 miles on interstates

Through federal funding, Arkansas will add an electric vehicle charging station every 50 miles near an interstate exit over the next 5 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Electric cars have become the new hot new commodity, especially as gas prices have continued to rise.

Now, Arkansas leaders have been working hard to ensure that the state is prepared with the right tech.

They have pushed for more charging stations across the U.S. and thanks to new federal funding, their goal is to have 500,000 by the end of 2025.

Soon, you'll be seeing some of those here in Arkansas.

State agencies, including the Department of Transportation and Department of Energy and Environment, met to discuss new funding for electric vehicle charging stations across Arkansas.

Over 5 years, the state will add a charging station every 50 miles near an exit along Arkansas' most used interstates to help people who are travelling long distances.

This will cost $54 million dollars with local and private operators applying for the rights to a charging station. At the moment there's no telling how much each will cost.

"So most of the charging companies are estimating around a million dollars per NEVI compliant site on average for additional site readiness and site readiness costs," said Andrew Conley.