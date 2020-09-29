Brain breaks that keep the brain moving

School districts have built-in “screen-free” time to make sure kids have a few moments to step away from their laptops, iPad, and other digital devices.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Let’s face it – learning remotely from home has been challenging for kids across the country as this pandemic continues. School districts have built-in “screen-free” time to make sure kids have a few moments to step away from their laptops, iPad, and other digital devices.

Parents on NextDoor reached out to us with some clever brain break ideas that don’t involve kids switching their eyes from their school computers to their gaming machines or televisions.

“Get outside,” said Danette G. from the Tall Timbers NextDoor neighborhood. “The fresh air and sunshine are a game changer.”

Angela S., who lives in the Shepard Community, says she colors with her kids for brain breaks.

“We talk about the characters and details in the picture so his brain is still working,” she adds.

Other brain break ideas included origami, knitting, learning to crochet or embroider, and bird watching.

One mom sent us video showing her kids holding a dance party in the kitchen.

“Coloring, Legos, or dance party,” said Angela R. who lives in the Riverbend NextDoor neighborhood.