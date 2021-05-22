Zelarayán scores 2 goals, Columbus rallies to beat NYCFC 2-1

Zelarayán scored in stoppage time to win the game for the Crew.

Lucas Zelarayán scored two goals, including the winner in stoppage time, and the Columbus Crew rallied to beat New York City FC 2-1 on Saturday night.

Eloy Room had three saves, including a diving stop of a shot by Jesús Medina from near the penalty spot, for Columbus (2-2-2).

Zelarayán blasted a rising free kick that froze goalkeeper Sean Johnson under the crossbar to make it 1-all in the 81st minute. He scored on another free kick — placed perfectly in the top corner of the net — in the fifth minute of injury time