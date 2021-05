The Crew have now won two straight and sit in 4th place in the Eastern Conference.

The Columbus Crew returned to Historic Crew Stadium and defeated Toronto FC 2-1 Saturday.

Luis Diaz started the scoring for the Crew with a goal in the 12th minute.

Gyasi Zardes scored the second goal less than 10 minutes later.

The Crew have now won two straight and sit in 4th place in the Eastern Conference.