White steps in, leads Jets to wild 34-31 win over Bengals

The Bengals blew an 11-point lead with seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start, caught a 2-point conversion pass on the go-ahead score and had the fans chanting his name while leading the New York Jets to a wild 34-31 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

White started in place of injured rookie Zach Wilson. He went 37 of 45 to set an NFL record for the most completions in a player’s first start.