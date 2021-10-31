x
White steps in, leads Jets to wild 34-31 win over Bengals

The Bengals blew an 11-point lead with seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
Credit: AP
New York Jets' Ty Johnson, right, scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start, caught a 2-point conversion pass on the go-ahead score and had the fans chanting his name while leading the New York Jets to a wild 34-31 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. 

White started in place of injured rookie Zach Wilson. He went 37 of 45 to set an NFL record for the most completions in a player’s first start.

 He joined Cam Newton as the only players since at least 1950 to throw for 400 or more yards in their first career start.

