WATCH: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day discusses return of Buckeye football

Ohio State opens its eight-game regular season Saturday at home against Nebraska.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The wait is almost over.

Ohio State opens its eight-game regular season Saturday at home against Nebraska.

Ryan Day is holding his weekly press conference Tuesday at noon to discuss the return to play. Watch live in the video player above or on the 10TV Facebook page.

The Buckeyes and Cornhuskers are meeting for the ninth time overall, the seventh since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011. Ohio State has won seven of eight matchups and five in a row.