Ohio State landed the No. 1-ranked prospect in the Class of 2021, five-star defensive end Jack Sawyer from Pickerington.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is holding a press conference Wednesday to discuss the early signing period and the latest Buckeye commits.

Day will also talk about this weekend's upcoming matchup against Northwestern in the Big Ten Conference Championship game.