Washington leads No. 23 OSU's rally past No. 11 Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Duane Washington Jr. scored 22 points and No. 23 Ohio State rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to beat No. 11 Rutgers 80-68.

E.J. Liddell had 21 points and Kyle Young added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Ohio State, which trailed 48-32 with 15 minutes left in the game.

The Buckeyes went on a 20-1 run late in the second half to seize control and hand Rutgers its first loss.

Ron Harper Jr. had 20 points, Montez Mathis scored 16 and Jacob Young added 12 for the Scarlet Knights.