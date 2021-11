It was the team’s first road win of the year.

NEWARK, N.J. — Jakub Voracek scored the lone goal in the shootout and Joonas Korpisalo had 39 saves for Columbus as the Blue Jackets edged in the New Jersey Devils in a 4-3 victory Sunday night.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Patrik Laine and Boone Jenner also scored for Columbus.

