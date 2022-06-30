USC, UCLA leaving Pac-12, will join Big Ten in 2024

According to The Athletic, the Big Ten chancellors and presidents voted unanimously to accept the schools. The move puts the Big Ten at 16 schools.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — UCLA and USC will leave the Pac-12 and play in the Big Ten Conference in just a couple of years.

The two California universities announced on their websites about the Big Ten accepting their applications. The schools will start playing in the conference in 2024.

Sources: USC and UCLA have been notified that their application to join the Big Ten has been accepted. The schools will begin play in 2024. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 30, 2022

The decision by the Los Angeles schools — two of the NCAA’s most decorated athletic programs — comes almost a year after Oklahoma and Texas formally accepted invitations to join the Southeastern Conference in July 2025.

𝗕𝗜𝗚 news! UCLA is joining the Big Ten Conference at the start of the 2024-25 season! 👀



➡️: https://t.co/ygoY70o2bo#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/Cgj5orGhiI — UCLA Athletics (@UCLAAthletics) June 30, 2022

The Big Ten becomes the first conference to stretch from the Atlantic to the Pacific.