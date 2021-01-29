Urban Meyer discusses move to NFL, keeping his Columbus connections

Urban Meyer became the new head coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars on January 14.

Meyer stepped away from coaching two years ago after seven seasons with Ohio State where he won 83 games with three Big Ten Championships and the first College Football Playoff National Championship in 2014.

While that means he'll be heading to Florida, the former Buckeyes coach told 10TV's Dom Tiberi that doesn't he is leaving Central Ohio altogether.

“We are going to keep a place here. At some point, we might move but keep a place here. Obviously, we are very close to the Ohio State program, Gene Smith, Ryan Day and my son-in-law Corey, and our grandkids. I am Muirfield forever," he said.

While this will be Meyer's first run in the pros, with a team that has been struggling, he said he's ready for the challenge.

"I wouldn't have taken the job if I didn't think we could win,” he said.