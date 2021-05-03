University of Dayton to host OHSAA girls, boys state basketball tournaments

The University of Dayton will now host the Ohio High School Athletic Association girls and boys basketball state tournaments at the UD Arena

This announcement came Monday from OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute and Senior Associate Athletics Director at the University of Dayton and Executive Director of UD Arena Scott DeBolt.

UD Arena was announced as the home of the OHSAA girls basketball state tournament for 2021, 2022 and 2023 earlier this year.

The new agreement for the girls and boys basketball state tournaments in 2022, 2023 and 2024 replaces that previous contract. UD Arena hosted both the OHSAA girls and boys basketball state tournaments in MArch of 2021.

“We are very excited that our student-athletes will get to play at UD Arena,” Ute said. “Even with the pandemic limiting what all could take place at the state tournaments last March, our schools still had a great experience at UD Arena, and UD made it very clear that they wanted to host both the girls and boys state tournaments moving forward. We know that the support for basketball in Southwest Ohio is very strong and UD wants to be the home of the state tournaments.”

UD Arena has hosted 125 NCAA basketball tournament games and has been the home court for March Madness more than any other facility in the country.