University of Dayton to host OHSAA basketball state tournaments

A specific number of fans permitted per game will be announced at a later date.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association and the University of Dayton announced the upcoming boys and girls basketball state tournaments will be held at UD Arena in March.

The girls state tournament will be held Thursday, March 11, through Saturday, March 13, while the boys state tournament will be held Friday, March 19, through Sunday, March 21.

For both state tournaments, the semifinals will be at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., and the championship games will tip off at 10:45 a.m., 2 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The divisional order of play this year is Division IV, III, II and I.