UCHealth ICU nurse won't pass up free trip to the Super Bowl

Lauren Kass, one of 7,500 U.S. healthcare workers chosen by the NFL, received an all-expenses paid trip to honor frontline workers during the game.

DENVER — Four vaccinated healthcare workers in Colorado will get an all-expenses paid trip to the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida this year.

The Broncos and the NFL will pay for Children’s Hospital Colorado Radiologic Technologists Peter Stackhouse and Renee Guillet, as well as UCHealth nurses Maxi Holcomb and Lauren Kass, to attend the game.

“I never in a million years expected to win this,” Kass told 9NEWS. “I wish all of my coworkers could come with me because they’re all so deserving of this.”

UCHealth said they asked their employees who care for patients to submit their names if they were interested in attending the game, then they randomly selected the winners.

The NFL will pay for the 7,500 fully-vaccinated frontline healthcare workers to attend the 2021 Super Bowl.

“We’ll come together and have this instant connection,” Kass said. “Even though I’m going alone, I think it will be a great opportunity to meet others and just kind of connect on a different level than everyone else.”

The league announced Tuesday that 25,000 fans will be socially-distanced and masked inside Tampa's Raymond James stadium, surrounded by 30,000 cardboard cutouts.

Max capacity at the stadium is usually capped at 75,000 people.