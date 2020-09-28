Toronto FC beats MLS-leading Crew 3-1 in Connecticut

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Alejandro Pozuelo broke a tie in the 59th minute and Toronto FC beat the MLS-leading Columbus Crew 3-1 on Sunday night in their temporary home in Connecticut.

Toronto is 3-0-1 in its last four games. Columbus had a six-game unbeaten streak snapped. Pozuelo scored his sixth goal of the season, and Richie Laryea gave Toronto insurance in the 76th minute when he split a pair of defenders to the left of the goal and punched in a shot.