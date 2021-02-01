Texas fires head football coach Tom Herman

Herman is also a former offensive coordinator at Ohio State.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas fired head football coach Tom Herman, the school announced Saturday morning.

Before coaching at Texas, Herman was the coach at the University of Houston.

He was also the offensive coordinator at the Ohio State University for several years before leaving the program ahead of the 2015 season.

In a statement, UT announced Athletics Director Chris Del Conte had recommended to President Jay Hartzell that "UT make a coaching change to get us on track to achieving our ambitious goals." Hartzell and Board of Regents Chair Kevin Eltife agreed and approved the change to fire Herman.

"We thank Coach Herman for his service and dedication to our student-athletes, our program and our university," the school said in the statement.

Herman was fired after four seasons of failing to win a Big 12 championship and making only one appearance in the league title game.

Herman had three seasons left on a guaranteed contract due to pay him more than $6 million per year.

He never had a losing season at Texas and won four bowl games.

But he couldn’t turn the Longhorns into consistent league or national title contenders.

He was just 1-4 against the archrival Oklahoma. His best season was a 10-4 finish in 2018. Texas hasn’t won the Big 12 since 2009.

The announcement comes just days after the Texas Longhorns defeated the Colorado Buffaloes, 55-23, in the Valero Alamo Bowl. The team finished the 2020 season with a 7-3 record.