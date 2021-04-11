Tennessee State hires Eddie George as head football coach

George, a former Ohio State running back, won the Heisman Trophy in 1995.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee State has hired former NFL running back and Ohio State University standout Eddie George as its head football coach.

The school is banking on his name and football connections to revive the program.

TSU introduced George at a news conference with the band on hand to commemorate what the university hopes is a big step forward in football.

Athletic director Mikki Allen says George has been a winner in every facet of the game and they look forward to having that translate to winning on and off the field.

George played at Ohio State from 1992 to 1995, winning the Heisman Trophy in his final season. He went on to play in the NFL for the Tennesse Titans from 1996 until 2003 and the Dallas Cowboys in 2004.

A four-time Pro Bowl running back, George hasn't coached before.

George has the fourth-most rushing yards in a career for Ohio State with 3,768.

He held the top spot for rushing yards in a season with 1,927 until J.K. Dobbins broke the record in 2019.