4 suspects arrested in connection to shooting that injured Malik Harrison

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a Cleveland shooting that injured former Ohio State linebacker and current Baltimore Raven Malik Harrison.

The Ravens tweeted on Monday that Harrison was at a gathering in Cleveland on Sunday when he was injured during the shooting.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, officers responded to the area of Rockwell Avenue and East 9th Street, which is a few blocks away from FirstEnergy Stadium.

As officers were arriving to the scene, they heard about 15 to 20 gunshots. They heard another eight to 10 shots from two groups as the officers got closer.

An off-duty officer told police that the suspect vehicle in the situation was a white Dodge Charger.

The officers found the vehicle and pulled it over.

According to police, four suspects were taken out of the vehicle and taken into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, police said they found two loaded guns.

Officers found that one of the suspects, Lance Brown II, had a head injury and was transported to a hospital.

The four suspects, Darius McDonald, Donnelle Dearmond Steven Coulter and Brown were all arrested and charged with inducing panic, vandalism and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Coulter was also charged with driving under a suspended license.

After the four suspects were arrested, officers learned about Harrison being injured in the shooting.

Harrison told police he was in a club, a fight broke out and everyone was kicked out.

When the crowd was outside, they saw someone with a gun and started running. After hearing several gunshots, Harrison noticed he was shot in his left calf.

Harrison was treated at an area hospital and is set to return to Baltimore Monday, according to the team.

Harrison was drafted by the Ravens in 2020 with the 98th overall pick in the third round.

During his four years with the Buckeyes, Harrison had 205 tackles, 29 tackles-for-loss and nine sacks.

Harrison attended Walnut Ridge High School where he played football and basketball.