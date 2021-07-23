'Such a disgrace': Former President Trump reacts to Cleveland Indians' new name

'The people of Cleveland cannot be thrilled and I, as a FORMER baseball fan, cannot believe things such as this are happening.'

Shortly after the Cleveland Indians officially revealed they are changing the team name to the Cleveland Guardians, the announcement captured the attention of former President Donald Trump. He called the name situation “a disgrace.”

“Can anybody believe that the Cleveland Indians, a storied and cherished baseball franchise since taking the name in 1915, are changing their name to the Guardians? Such a disgrace, and I guarantee that the people who are most angry about it are the many Indians of our Country.”

Former President Trump also said he “cannot believe things such as this are happening."

“A small group of people, with absolutely crazy ideas and policies, is forcing these changes to destroy our culture and heritage,” his statement continues (read the full statement at the bottom of this story). “At some point, the people will not take it anymore!”

The new team name was announced Friday in a video announcement narrated by actor Tom Hanks.

The Cleveland Indigenous Coalition said they are pleased with the team for taking a comprehensive approach “to listen and learn and show it is possible to take steps toward change.”

"Our community has worked tirelessly to be recognized as diverse and vibrant, instead of being portrayed in inaccurate and harmful ways," according to their statement. "This name change will help create a place where Native American children and their families are valued and fully seen."

The team will start transitioning to the new name at the conclusion of the 2021 baseball season.