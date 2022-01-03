x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Steelers top Browns to stay in playoff mix

Baker Mayfield threw for 185 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Browns.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards and a touchdown in likely his final start at Heinz Field as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland 26-14.

Roethlisberger says he is leaning toward retirement. He improved to 26-3-1 against the Browns in his 18-year career. 

The Steelers also kept their slim playoff hopes alive with the victory.

Pittsburgh needs a win in its regular-season finale against Baltimore and a loss by Indianapolis to Jacksonville to reach the postseason.

Baker Mayfield threw for 185 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Browns. He was also sacked nine times.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

In Other News

Former Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis joining Marcus Freeman's staff at Notre Dame