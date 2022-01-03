Steelers top Browns to stay in playoff mix

Baker Mayfield threw for 185 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Browns.

PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards and a touchdown in likely his final start at Heinz Field as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland 26-14.

Roethlisberger says he is leaning toward retirement. He improved to 26-3-1 against the Browns in his 18-year career.

The Steelers also kept their slim playoff hopes alive with the victory.

Pittsburgh needs a win in its regular-season finale against Baltimore and a loss by Indianapolis to Jacksonville to reach the postseason.