Sources: USMNT to host Costa Rica in World Cup qualifier at Lower.com Field

The United States Men's National Team will host Costa Rica in a World Cup qualifier at Lower.com Field on Oct. 13, sources confirm to 10TV's Dom Tiberi.

An official announcement is expected soon.

The match brings an end to a five-game streak of USMNT hosting Mexico in Columbus.

The U.S. beat Mexico in qualifiers at Columbus Crew Stadium in 2001, 2005, 2009 and 2013, all by 2-0 scores. The match against El Tri gained the nickname “Dos a Cero.”

Mexico beat the U.S. 2-1 in a 2016 qualifier in Columbus on an 89th-minute goal by Rafa Márquez, a key home defeat in the opening match of the hexagonal for 2018 qualifying as the U.S. streak of seven straight World Cups came to an end.

The home qualifier against Mexico will be played at TQL Stadium, home of FC Cincinnati on Nov. 12.

The U.S. plays its first home match of pandemic-delayed qualifying for the 2022 World Cup against Canada on Sept. 5 in Nashville, Tennessee, three days after opening at El Salvador and three days before playing at Honduras.

The U.S. hosts Jamaica on Oct. 7 in Austin, Texas, ahead of a match at Panama three days later.