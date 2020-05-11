Sotos granted eligibility wavier for Buckeyes, Porter medically unable to participate

The Ohio State men's basketball team announced some changes to the 2020-21 roster.

The Ohio State men's basketball team announced some changes to the 2020-21 roster.

The program announced point guard Abel Porter will not compete due to a non-COVID related medical condition that will end his collegiate career.

“This has been a difficult past few weeks for Abel and his family,” head coach Chris Holtmann said. “He is a tremendous person and I know he is very appreciative for the opportunity to be a Buckeye. Abel has expressed how thankful he is for the fantastic medical care he has received. He will remain a part of our program.”

Porter, a graduate transfer from Utah State, joined the team in April. With the Aggies last season, he averaged 5.6 points per game.

The team also announced Jimmy Sotos was granted an immediate eligibility wavier from the NCAA and is eligible to play this season.

“I’m happy for Jimmy and his family,” Holtmann said. “I’m also thankful for the hard work that our compliance office put in to get this matter resolved with a positive outcome for Jimmy. He has been working hard to prepare for this season.”