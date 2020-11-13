Crew SC's Lucas Zelarayan named 2020 MLS Newcomer of the Year

The award honors the best player who made his MLS debut in 2020 but has previous professional experience.

Columbus Crew SC midfielder Lucas Zelarayan has been voted the 2020 Major League Soccer Newcomer of the Year.

Zelarayan earned the most votes in polling among current players, technical staff and media members.

The other two finalists were Chicago Fire FC’s Robert Beric and Sporting Kansas City’s Alan Pulido.