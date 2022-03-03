U.S. Women’s National Team returning to Columbus in April

This will be the team’s first match at Lower.com Field which opened in July 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The United States Women’s National Team is returning to Columbus to face Uzbekistan in an international friendly at Lower.com Field on April 9 at 5:30 p.m.

The four-time World Cup champion and four-time Olympic gold medalists have played nine matches all-time in Columbus with those games being played at Historic Crew Stadium. This will be the team’s first match at Lower.com Field which opened in July 2021.

“We are excited to welcome the world champion U.S. Women’s National Team to Lower.com Field in April,” said Columbus Crew President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “We are grateful for the opportunity to host U.S. Soccer for the third time in just six months and showcase the state-of-the-art facilities in Columbus.”

Lower.com Field recently played host to the U.S. Men’s National Team for World Cup qualifiers on October 13, 2021, and January 27, 2022.

Following the match in Columbus, the two teams will again meet on April 12 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa.

Uzbekistan, which gained its independence and became a country in 1991 following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, will be the 55th different country the US has played.

Uzbekistan is ranked 45th in the world and seventh in Asia. Uzbekistan played in the Turkish Women’s Cup during the February FIFA window, defeating Lithuania 1-0, falling to Ukraine 2-0 and drawing with Venezuela, 0-0.