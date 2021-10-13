x
Weah, Dest spark US to 2-1 win over Costa Rica in qualifier

The United States rallied to beat Costa Rica 2-1 to ease pressure as World Cup qualifying neared the halfway point.
United States' Sergino Dest (2) celebrates his goal against Costa Rica with teammates during the first half of a World Cup qualifying soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tim Weah scored his second international goal in the 66th minute after Sergiño Dest started the comeback from a first-minute deficit, and the United States rallied to beat Costa Rica 2-1 to ease pressure as World Cup qualifying neared the halfway point.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen, one of nine new starters inserted by coach Gregg Berhalter following Sunday’s dismal 1-0 loss at Panama, made a costly headed clearance that led to Keysher Fuller’s goal 60 seconds in. 

Dest tied it in the 25th minute when he curled a shot past Keylor Navas.

    

