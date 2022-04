The goal came in the second minute.

CHESTER, Pa. — Eloy Room’s own goal and Andre Blake’s five saves led the Philadelphia Union to a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew in MLS play on Saturday.

Room’s game-winner came in the second minute to secure the win for the Union (5-0-1).

The Crew (2-2-2) outshot the Union (5-0-1) 15-8. Both teams had five shots on goal.