Schlegel scores as Orlando City beats Crew 2-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rodrigo Schlegel’s goal helped lead Orlando City to a 2-0 victory over the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Rodrigo Schlegel’s goal put Orlando (4-2-2) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 37th minute. Junior Urso had an assist on the goal.

Orlando also got one goal from Ercan Kara.

The Crew (2-3-2) outshot Orlando 10-7. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Pedro Gallese saved all four shots he faced for Orlando. Eloy Room saved two of the four shots he faced for the Crew.