Monterrey claimed the second leg 3-0 on Tuesday after a 2-all draw with the Crew in Columbus last week.

Maximiliano Meza scored twice and Monterrey advanced to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League with a 5-2 aggregate victory over the Columbus Crew.

