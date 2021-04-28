Monterrey, Columbus Crew draw 2-2 in Champions League

The Crew will play their second game against Monterrey on May 5 in Mexico.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jose Alvarado scored in stoppage time to give Monterrey a 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew in the opening leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal.

Ake Loba scored against the defending MLS Cup champions in the ninth minute.

Monterrey, which has lost three straight Liga MX games, was without key players Vincent Janssen, Maxi Meza and Ponchito González.

Pedro Santos scored the equalizer for Columbus in the 65th minute before Zelarayan’s goal in the 87th gave the Crew a brief lead.