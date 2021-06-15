Lower.com Field announced as new name of Crew's downtown stadium

The Columbus Crew announced a partnership Tuesday with Lower that includes the naming rights to the stadium.

New Crew Stadium is now Lower.com Field.

The Columbus Crew announced a partnership Tuesday with Lower that includes the naming rights to the organization's new downtown stadium.

“We are proud to partner with Lower in naming our new Stadium,” said Dee Haslam, Columbus Crew Investor-Operator. “Dan Snyder’s leadership and vision align so strongly with the goals of the Crew. Lower is a world class company, rooted in Columbus, renowned for their culture and fully invested in giving back to our community. Lower.com Field will provide our players a home-field advantage and our supporters a best-in-class experience."

Lower is an online direct mortgage lender founded in 2018 and based in New Albany.

“We have nearly 1,000 local team members, have funded billions in loans, and have been named the top workplace in Columbus, and yet, we’re still relatively unknown as a company. So, this partnership, to some extent, is the coming out party for our brand. Very few companies ever get to name a stadium, let alone a brand new one, in their hometown. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Lower CEO Dan Snyder.