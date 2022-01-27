USMNT defeats El Salvador 1-0 in World Cup qualifier

Entering the match, the U.S. was in second in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers standings.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The U.S. Men's National Team defeated El Salvador 1-0 in a World Cup qualifying match at Lower.com Field in Columbus on Thursday.

In the first half, neither team was able to score.

In the second half, Antonee Robinson scored for the U.S. in the 52nd minute. He was assisted by Jesús Ferreira.

The goal ended up being just enough for the U.S. to hold on to the win and pick up three points.

The U.S. ended up taking 17 shots with five of them on goal.

El Salvador had six shots but none of them were on the mark.

Entering the match, the U.S. was in second in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers standings.

The top three nations in the standings will be able to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.